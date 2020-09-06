Reacting to the statement of Sanjay Raut, Kangana also wrote on Twitter, ‘In 2008, the movie mafia declared me a mad girl, in 2016, she called me a chase and a witch and now in 2020 a Maharashtra minister calls me a harem girl Give the title, because I said that after a murder, I am scared in Mumbai. After all, where are the people talking about intolerance now?
Please tell that after this debate, Sanjay Raut had ‘threatened’ to see Kangana on coming to Mumbai. In response to this, Kangana has said that she is coming to Mumbai on September 9 and spoil what she wants to spoil. Now it has to be seen whether Sanjay Raut stands by his statement or apologizes for his vulgar language.
Haryana minister Vij comes in support of Kangana, rages on Shiv Sena
