Recently, there was a fierce debate between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After this, while talking to a news channel, Sanjay Raut, while crossing the limits of language, called Kangana Ranaut a ‘haramkhor girl’. After this, many people have come forward in support of Kangana, one of whom is also Actress Dia Mirza.

Expressing strong displeasure over the language of Sanjay Raut, Diya wrote in support of Kangana, ‘I strongly condemn the use of the word’ Haramkhor ‘by Sanjay Raut. Sir, you have every right to express your displeasure over what Kangana said but you should apologize for using such language. ‘

Reacting to the statement of Sanjay Raut, Kangana also wrote on Twitter, ‘In 2008, the movie mafia declared me a mad girl, in 2016, she called me a chase and a witch and now in 2020 a Maharashtra minister calls me a harem girl Give the title, because I said that after a murder, I am scared in Mumbai. After all, where are the people talking about intolerance now?

Please tell that after this debate, Sanjay Raut had ‘threatened’ to see Kangana on coming to Mumbai. In response to this, Kangana has said that she is coming to Mumbai on September 9 and spoil what she wants to spoil. Now it has to be seen whether Sanjay Raut stands by his statement or apologizes for his vulgar language.