Salernitana’s third consecutive Serie A championship began with a few too many fibrillations, the latest are linked to Boulaye Dia. The striker, who cost just under 14 million, is still in France. Salernitana awaits him, will do so for a few more days with the hope that the player will soon be able to resolve the “personal-family problems” that led him to unexpectedly change his travel program after the injury with Senegal. Only if he does not return quickly will president Iervolino’s company take a position.

Dia was expected on Monday evening in Salerno and the following day medical visits were scheduled to assess the extent of the muscle injury suffered in the national team. Dia, however, after returning to France (an expected travel stop) to be at the side of his wife and his family, on Tuesday communicated to the Campania club his inability to reach Italy, to the inevitable disappointment of the managers. Maximum confidentiality remains regarding Dia’s “personal-family problems”, Salernitana hopes to resolve the matter quickly considering the importance of the footballer, sixteen goals and six assists in the last championship and one goal in two matches in the current tournament. There are those who fear, however, that Dia’s behavior is linked to what happened in the last two weeks, i.e. the failure to transfer to Wolverhampton in the final hours of the transfer window, the exclusion from the list of players called up for the away match against Lecce in due to “a wrong attitude in view of the match” which had led Salernitana to impose a fine of around thirty thousand on him, which was notified last Monday. The injured Dia would not have played for Torino, Frosinone and, probably, Empoli. Time will have to serve to restore calm, now Sousa will have to identify alternative solutions to make up for the absence of the team’s strongest attacker.