An employee with a mask in a Dia store.

The Dia supermarket chain closed 2020 with sales of 6,882.4 million euros, a slight advance of 0.2% compared to the previous year, as reported by the company in a sales advance. The growth is slight, but it is the first in five years for the group owned by Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman, and it would have been much higher if it had not been for the 7% reduction in the number of stores and for the devaluations of the currencies of Brazil and Argentina, which have weighed down the group’s accounts, especially in the last quarter.

In fact, after accumulating a 2.2% growth in sales in the first nine months of the year, the last one has been a slowdown for the group, with a fall of 5.6%, to 1,688 million euros, with a 6 , 9% fewer stores (6,169 in total). The stoppage is explained by the debacles in Brazil and Argentina, where sales fell 33% and 36%, respectively, due to the effect of the strong devaluation of their currencies. In comparable terms (at the same number of stores and without devaluation), revenues in these two markets would have been much better, with an increase of 6% in Brazil and a decrease of 1.6% in Argentina. Things were much better in Spain and Portugal, where sales grew by 9% and 7.6% respectively (10% and 5.2% in comparable terms). In this period, the company highlights that the average ticket has risen by 23%, which compensates for 13% fewer visits. In a year marked by the pandemic, consumers have optimized their visits to the supermarket, making larger purchases in general.

Thus, the last section of the year has eaten two points of growth, leaving the final sales result at 6,882.4 million, just 0.2% more than a year earlier. It is the first increase in the company’s sales since 2015, when a negative spiral began that led to a deep crisis in 2018 that was about to bankrupt the company and led to the change of ownership (Fridman took over the 80% of the shares after a takeover bid and a financial and operational consolidation began that is still ongoing). In fact, Dia CEO Stephan DuCharme notes in the sales progress note that the improved sales “was due to the impact of continued operational improvements as well as an improved fresh offering that we are offering to our customers. customers when they need us most ”. The meager increase in revenue is blamed on “the strategic rationalization of our store network, with 7% fewer stores in the year and the currency effect in Brazil and Argentina.”

The company has not yet published its results, it will do so on February 26. At the end of the third quarter, it showed losses of 245.9 million, half that in the same period of the previous year.

By markets, the trend is very positive in Spain and Portugal, where sales grew at a good pace. In Spain, the main market, they amounted to 1,143 million in the fourth quarter, 9% more (10% in comparable terms), “sustained by the improvement of the assortment and a new store layout, which has significantly boosted the sale of fresh, “according to the company. Thus, the total for the year goes to 4,508.8 million, 7.9% more than a year earlier. In Portugal, the fourth quarter ended with 157.7 million, 7.6% more, which closed the year with 630 million, 6% more, also thanks to the “new operating model and the optimization of the assortment”, despite the schedule restrictions imposed by the Portuguese Government due to the pandemic.

In contrast, in Brazil and Argentina, the devaluation of their currencies has weighed down the accounts. In Brazil, the chain’s second most important market, sales plummeted in the third quarter due to the devaluation of the real and the 11% reduction in the number of stores. They were 212.9 million, 33.3% less than a year earlier, so the accumulated for the year remains at 929.8 million, 21.3% less. If not for the devaluation of the real, sales would have grown by around 7%. In Argentina, sales in local currency grew 26 due to “better operating performance, improved assortment and new layout (provision) store that supports the supply of fresh products ”, but at the change they fell 31% due to the devaluation of the peso, to 174.2 million. In total, the Argentine market contributed 813.8 million in 2020, 11.2% less.