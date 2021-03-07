Dia chain supermarket in Madrid. Victor sainz

Things of chance, of chance. Or maybe it was karma. The fact is that last week, on two consecutive days, Dia’s yin and yang became palpable. On the one hand, the magistrate of the National Court, Alejandro Abascal, decided to put the former CEO of the supermarket chain Ricardo Currás and four other executives on the bench for falsifying the company’s accounts to hide their poor performance. On the other hand, the chain, now owned by the Letterone fund, owned by Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman, reported its first sales increase in five years, up to 6,882 million euros, and that the losses, which touched 800 million in 2019, were they dropped to less than half in 2020.

Between both extremes is framed the evolution of the Spanish distribution chain in the last two and a half years, in which it has experienced a crisis that was close to ending it. The dismissal of Currás, in August 2018, was the trigger for the explosion, which exposed years of bad accounting practices to mask the bad results, which finally came to light: 352 million in losses in 2018 and situation of Technical bankruptcy.

Those responsible now face these accounting procedures in court, but the company also had to face other problems. Its model of growing based on store openings – it reached about 8,000 – without taking care of profitability per square meter had left the company in the bones, to which it was added, as a result of the governance and results crisis itself , a serious image problem: many customers stopped going, suppliers distrusted … Sales were down: between 2016 and 2019, the company lost 2 billion in revenue – it sold its business in China along the way; and losses and debt on the rise.

“When we arrived, the situation was very critical,” recalls Stephan DuCharme, the chain’s CEO and Fridman’s strongman. The Russian magnate took over the chain in May 2019 after a controversial takeover bid in which he pushed the rule to the maximum and which resulted in the acquisition of 70% of the shares. “The important thing was to resolve the situation at three levels: financial, operational and good corporate governance,” explains DuCharme.

On the financial side, what was important was a solid capital structure, without suffocating debt, an objective that was only completed at the end of 2020: it converted 200 million euros from a loan that Letterone had made and 300 million euros into capital. a bond issue, reducing its debt by 40% at a stroke, and an agreement with the banks to postpone the maturities of a 900 million loan. “Without that, nobody would be here”, DuCharme says, “a stable structure allows us to focus on the business, with a long-term strategic vision”.

It is the second level that the president was talking about. Now things are done differently in Dia, he defends, and lists a series of changes: the warehouse network, supply routes, processes were reorganized, all in pursuit of greater efficiency. “Very basic things, like the delivery of fruit and vegetables every day, which were not done,” he explains. And the assortment was given a spin: “All the product categories were reviewed, it was analyzed where we were, where was the competition, what the customer wants, the rotation of each product, what is sold, what is not …”. Fresh was given more importance and the private label was improved, which was very deteriorated compared to competitors such as Mercadona, Lidl and Aldi.

“There are positive signs,” judges Florencio García, an expert in distribution at the consulting firm Kantar, although he believes that the chain’s biggest problem is still image. It points to stores and its own brand, “two aspects that are very poorly valued by consumers.” “They have a lot of work,” he says. A new store model is already being tested “with a new look, almost with a mini-market at the entrance, with a more modern and open façade,” explains DuCharme, but it will cost time and money, because the park is extensive: 6,169 stores, almost 4,000 in Spain, of various formats and sizes. In total, they are 2,000 less than in 2017, after a tough reorganization process. In fact, the chain stressed that it had managed to improve sales in 2020 despite having 7% fewer stores.

Great capillarity

Even so, Dia is by far the most capillary chain in Spain, which benefited it at the beginning of the pandemic, when proximity was crucial. In fact, the health crisis, which raised the supermarket bills, was probably a crucial boost for Dia, which was starting from a very delicate position. However, the lack of refinement somewhat dampened the momentum and the growth of Lidl’s network, together with the decline in its own, caused it to lose, after many years, the third position among Spanish distributors.

What he does not lose is in the sale on-line, that the pandemic has triggered. Dia bet heavily on this route in confinement, with results. It doubled digital sales in 2020, to 139 million, and will continue on that path. In 2020, it converted 14 of its stores into dark stores (warehouses for web orders) and hired a thousand employees to serve them. “They are an escape route for stores that do not work,” says García, who also values ​​the capillarity of the network of stores to more profitably reach populations where others do not. In addition, he says, the alliances with Glovo or Amazon position them “as a more modern store.”

The third area Dia bases its comeback on is corporate governance. There is a steering committee that oversees the group and a CEO has been posted in each country. “It was a wise move to put experts in the retail Spanish, such as the CEO Ricardo Álvarez ”, confirms García, who declares himself a“ believer ”in Dia’s recovery.