To ensure the safety of its customers, Grupo DIA has placed on sale a brand new mannequin of surgical masks manufactured in Don Benito (Badajoz) by Pi Medical, an Extremaduran firm specialised within the manufacture of masks and the place 90% of its workforce has acknowledged some sort of incapacity.

“We adjust to all the standard requirements set by the Spanish Company for Medicines and Well being Merchandise, in addition to the stricter high quality necessities microbial cleanliness, which makes our masks probably the most dependable and of the very best high quality in the marketplace ”, it may be learn on their web site.

Filtration effectivity better than 99%

These new DIA masks are made with three layers of safety and so they have a bacterial filtration effectivity better than 99%, which makes them a really “protected and efficient” mannequin. As well as, the corporate emphasizes that its product is manufactured with a lighter materials favoring respiration of those that use them “however it doesn’t diminish their effectiveness.” To realize this, the corporate has developed a brand new method by which they use a fewer grams per sq. meter making a lighter sensation when respiration.

“Because the starting of the pandemic we’ve got tried to supply our purchasers the most effective resolution to present wants, such because the obligatory use of masks. At DIA we care in regards to the security and luxury of our prospects and, due to this fact, we’ve got integrated this new product that has a filtration effectivity near 100% and, as well as, lets you breathe usually”, Acknowledged in a press release the Director of High quality of Grupo DIA, María López de Montenegro.

The place can they be purchased and the way a lot do they price?

A field of 10 models prices € 6, so it comes out to 60 cents per unit. Those that need to purchase these masks can accomplish that in institutions DIA, DIA & Go and La Plaza de DIA, in addition to by way of the Online store.