Marcelo Ordás was 19 years old when he visited the British Museum. He had come from touring Italy, where he had followed the Argentine team throughout the 1990 World Cup, and he was possessed by soccer fever. After contemplating the friezes of the Parthenon, the palace of Ashurbanipal, the head of Amenophis and the Venus of Lely, this grandson of Spaniards born in Argentina was disappointed. “After visiting all the great museums in London, I wondered why there weren’t any dedicated to humanity’s greatest passion,” he recalls.

Upon returning to Buenos Aires, he met with Julio Grondona, legendary president of the Argentine Football Association, to ask him what had to be done to set up a football museum. The leader shrugged his shoulders and pointed out an address in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores: “You are going to visit a wise man on my behalf.”

That was how Ordás appeared at the door of the old house of Nora di Stéfano. The woman led him down a long corridor of wooden flooring to a living room. There, in the shadows, smoking, his brother Alfredo, the oracle, was waiting for him. When he asked her how to make a football museum, the answer was twofold. First: “I have no fucking idea, kid.” Later, the revelation: “The players pass, the leaders pass, and what remains are the armors and their colors.”

Three decades later, Di Stéfano’s vision has materialized in Madrid with the endorsement of the League, the federation, UEFA and FIFA. As of May 25, the mansion with an entrance at number 1 Espoz y Mina street, in Puerta del Sol, will house the largest existing collection of uniforms used by mythical soccer players in decisive matches of all the international tournaments of clubs and teams played on the planet since 1923 under the name of Legends. Each of the finalists are represented by at least one garment. All used, all sweaty, some shrunken, frayed or with holes, the “relics”, as Ordás calls them, are approved by FIFA and number in the thousands.

Collection of soccer jerseys of all time, in the ‘Legends’ museum, at number 1 Espoz y Mina street, in Madrid, on February 23, 2023. Jaime Villanueva

“We have brought together Van Gogh’s sunflowers with Mona Lisa, Guernica and Las Meninas”, Ordás boasts. The parade of certified sacred cloaks is as labyrinthine, esoteric and endless as the fantasies produced by the most popular game. There is the pole that inflamed Juan Señor in the 12-1 against Malta; the one that Iniesta wore in the Johannesburg final; the one that Maradona wore in 1986 against Belgium; the one Cruyff wore in his 1974 misadventure; or the intense blue of Diadora that dried the tears of Roberto Baggio in Pasadena.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In a corner dedicated to archeology, the pure cotton shirt that Giuseppe Meazza wore in all the matches of the 1934 World Cup will be exhibited; without shadowing the one that stuffed Pelé with Brazil in 1970. The revolutionary shiny polyamide fabric stands out in the long-sleeved shirt that transported Kempes to the decisive goal in 1978. An Umbro model with no more visible brand than a discreet watermark, corresponds to the uniform that Bobby Charlton wore in the 1966 World Cup semifinal, probably the most expensive piece of cloth in the history of English football.

The Adidas and Nike pieces that Messi wore at the club and national team until the World Cup in Qatar alternate with the shirt that Van Basten wore in the 1990 Champions League final, the garment that Bochini changed to Ian Rush after the final of the Intercontinental Cup of 1984, or the one that Helmuth Duckadam dragged under the goal of Sánchez Pizjuán the day that Steaua won the European Cup final against Barça on penalties. All the clubs are present and Madrid the most, with some treasures that cannot even be found in the Bernabéu museum, such as a shirt worn by José Berraondo in 1905, the oldest surviving Real Madrid uniform.

All these material memories will be exhibited in the seven-story building that houses the museum Legends. The space will include immersive audiovisual experiences, a cinema with 4D effects where the history of the World Cup will be projected, games, and a restaurant on the terrace. But the axis of the exhibition is the armor and its colors. “The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad, offered me 84 million dollars,” says Ordás. “But I think they are worth more.”

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.