Madrid (Union)

The “El Clásico” Spanish League will be held between Real Madrid and Barcelona tomorrow (Saturday) at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, one of the facilities of the Valdebias most modern training complex for Real Madrid.

Di Stefano will be the 12th venue to host the match, and the first Clásico was held in the coronation cup in 1902, at the Hippodrome de la Castellana in Madrid, a venue commonly used for horse racing at that time, and the only official Clásico was held there, while The other 244 matches were divided between the stadiums of Santiago (98), Camp Nou (88), Les Corts (30), Chamartin (17), Mestalla (3), O’Donnell (3), Metropolitano (2), Velodromo Parque de Deportes. 1 », Vicente Calderon (1) nor Romareda (1).

Real Madrid are playing in the 6,000-seat stadium, named after one of their greatest legends ever, Alfredo Di Stéfano, since the return of La Liga football after the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, as work continues to redevelop the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. During this time fans cannot be in the matches. The stadium was opened in the Valdebebas training complex at Real Madrid in 2006, and until 2020 it was famous for being the home of the reserve team, “Castilla”, which played mostly in the second and third divisions in Spanish football, and the Di Stéfano stadium hosted two “El Clasico” matches in the past. But between the two reserve teams.

The stadium contains the most modern facilities, from underground heating to the large media area to environmentally friendly solar panels. It was indeed an excellent stadium, but the club improved it further with the move to the first team. Changes were made to help the La Liga and European championships. By changing some camera positions, while other structural changes have been implemented, in order to make the stadium as safe as possible during the emerging coronavirus pandemic, this included installing alternative areas in the stands behind the exits, allowing for social distancing, and making adjustments to the areas around the dressing rooms. To reduce the risk.

Real Madrid players feel at home in Di Stefano, a short walk from the residence as they often sleep the night before kick-off. Zidane knows this stadium particularly well, as he coached the reserve team “Castilla” before assuming the position of first-team coach in 2016, and captain and icon Sergio Ramos scored from the first goal ever in Di Stefano, in front of Reims Stadium in an opening friendly match on the occasion of its inauguration previously held. During 2006.

Now, after 15 years, Di Stefano’s stadium will host the “El Clásico”, which is the 182nd match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the history of their “La Liga” confrontations, and the official match No. 246 throughout their entire history. The four most popular stadiums for “El Clásico” matches are the home of the two clubs throughout their years of existence. Real Madrid played at the Chamartin Stadium from 1924 to 1946, before moving to the Bernabéu, while Barcelona’s home was Les Corts stadium between 1922 and 1957, before moving to Camp Nou.

The other stadiums on the list contained a few “El Clasico” matches, as O’Donnell was Real Madrid’s stadium before the Chamartin stadium, and it hosted some clashes in the beginnings, while the old Atletico Madrid stadium hosted the El Clasico matches in the seasons 1946-1947 and 947-1948, When the Bernabéu was being built, there were many “El Clásico” matches that were played in neutral venues for the King’s Cup finals. Mestalla in Valencia hosted three matches, Vicente Calderon in Madrid one, and Romareda in Zaragoza did not have another.

Other sites for friendly matches and exhibition matches have been used over the years as well. Several matches were held at the Camp de la Indusria in 1910, and before the formation of the La Liga, exhibition matches were the most popular. The southern Spanish city of Cadiz hosted a pre-season tournament at the Ramon de Carranza stadium every summer, and Barcelona and Real Madrid played there in 1959 and 1968.

In 1982, the two teams met in the Venezuelan Cup at the Fred Richa stadium in Barquisimeto, and then, more recently, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA, hosted a Clasico friendly match, which Barcelona won 3-2 in July 2017.