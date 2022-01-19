The match between March and April, in Italy, between the Piedmontese who started boxing late because her mother didn’t want to and the Roman who has her mother as a coach

A European chance accepted immediately: Giuseppina Di Stefano (5-0-1) from Turin and Stephanie Silva (5) from Rome are already charged with the idea of ​​fighting for the vacant European superfly weight title. The title, like the whole boxing meeting, is organized by Rolando Frascaro, sports director of the Phoenix Gym in Pomezia. It will be an evening with only amateur and pro women’s matches, to be defined the place. At the distance of ten rounds of two minutes each Giuseppina Di Stefano would have to face the Serbian Saida Bukvic, who forfeited because she is expecting a child. So it will be the Roman Stephanie Silva to compete for the title.

The contenders – Giuseppina Di Stefano is 37 years old, was born in Turin and works at the Rivalta di Torino tennis club. He started boxing at the age of 29 playing forty amateur matches in the 54 kg and won the bronze medal in 2016 (54 kg). On November 30, 2019 the debut among the pros. “Since I was a child I have always liked boxing, but my mother didn’t want to even though I was already practicing kick boxing. Then mom passed away and I decided to give it a try. The European title is a dream that I did not think to realize – he continues – it is an indescribable emotion. I started training with my teacher Dino Orso in the Sunny Side Gym in Rivoli. I have always considered boxing as a challenge that allows me to challenge myself every day. Surely this Ebu European title is a great opportunity and I am flattered to be able to play it. I am grateful to my teacher Orso because he has always believed in me, teaching me not only the boxing technique-tactics but also the right mentality to face every type of training in the best possible way “.

From Rome – Stephanie Silva was born in Rome, is 26 years old and works in the family business. After quitting women’s football, Silva switched to kickboxing at 13. Two years later he started boxing and played about fifty amateur matches in the 46-48 kg range. In 2013, in that weight category, da Youth won bronze at the European Union Championships in Keszthely (Ung) and gold at the Youth women’s national tournament. From Elite, on the other hand, in 2014 he won silver at the Italian Absolute Championships and silver at the Golden Glove. In 2015 and 2016 he won the Golden Glove, in 2015 also the Italian Absolute Championships; in 2016 the silver at the international Balkan tournament and the bronze medal at the Europeans. The debut among the pros is on April 18, 2021. “I train at the Phenix Gym in Pomezia with the coach Simone D’Alessandri and my mother Gloria Antigoli. My mom has always been passionate about ring sports, she also practiced kick boxing at a competitive level as well as karate. At the beginning of my sporting activity, she mainly trained me. Then from my 16 years I was called up in the FPI national team, first in the youth one and then the senior one. My mom and Simone are two technicians who compensate each other and I couldn’t do without each other. The relationship with my mother on the corner is intense and multi-faceted. We understand each other with a look. While Simone was the icing on the cake because thanks to him I can give my best. I saw Giuseppina fight and she is a fighter. I’m sure it will be a great match “.

January 19

