The Real Madrid has always had the best players in the world. Since the 1950s, with the creation of the European Cup, is a world reference. In fact was chosen best club of the 20th century and in this 21st is on the way, at least in these first 20 years, to repeat it. Not in vain, the 4 Champions that won between 2014 and 2018 represent a milestone that no one has achieved in history… except themselves (they won 5 from 1956 to 1960)
There are three players who within this long string of legends, stand out above all. Di Stéfano in the 20th century, Cristiano Ronaldo in the 21st century and Raúl at the end of one and at the beginning of other. The first two were clear on this list. The eternal captain has cost more to choose, because the bar is very high. However, what it has meant for this club is something unmatched.
Here I We leave arguments for and against each one and in the end, I get wet deciding who it is the greatest in the history of Real Madrid:
IN FAVOR
There’s a Real Madrid before and a Real Madrid after by Alfredo DiStefano. Spanish of Argentine origin is considered one of the great geniuses of football, together to the Pelé, Maradona, Messi and company. He was the leader of a dream forward along with Puskas, Gento, Kopa and Rial and together they got 5 European Cups. In addition, he won 8 leagues in 11 seasons for a total of 18 titles.
Got two Ballon d’Ors (1957, 1959) and for half a century he was the European Cup top scorer (49 goals) and of Real Madrid (308). For many years he was honorary president of the club, until his death in 2014. In fact, the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, where Castilla plays and that the Real Madrid used during the closure of our fields, has his name on it.
AGAINST
In the end we are talking about a footballer who he was at the club more than half a century ago. Not many have been able watch play, and it was football from another era. The bar was very high when Di Stéfano left it, but there have been then other cracks that have overcome it even at Real Madrid. Therefore, if we want to decide for the best exclusively in the history of the best club of history, the debate remains very open.
IN FAVOR
Cristiano Ronaldo he’s the man of records. Where he began to achieve them was at Real Madrid. He came in 2009 and landed on his feet. He was the hero in the 2011 Copa del Rey against Guardiola’s Barcelona (1-0) and their rivalry con Messi during his 9 years at the Bernabéu is the largest in the history of football. In addition, as a Real Madrid player he won 4 Ballon d’Ors and 5 Golden Boots, something that no one has achieved more than Messi with Barcelona.
Of course, in the retina of the madridistas are the 450 goals in 438 games. To more than one per meeting and 50 on average for almost a decade. It was the most expensive signing in history in its day but without a doubt it was worth it. 4 o’clock Champions in 5 years, returning the whites to the place they should never have lost, are history.
In that competition it is the maximum scorer in history with 129 goals, of which he achieved 105 dressed in white. Messi only he scored more goals than him in the history of the league despite the fact that he only played 9 years in it. 16 titles in total in his 9 years at the Bernabéu, including 2 Copa del Rey and 2 leagues. A machine of this sport.
AGAINST
It is very difficult attribute something to Cristiano Ronaldo of his time at Real Madrid. He returned the club to the top and was the banner of the best generation of soccer players that it has had in its history. Perhaps the great but is to have been behind Messi in many numerical aspectsespecially in titles. If it weren’t for the Argentine, Cristiano would have won even more trophies of those who achieved white. So much at the collective and individual level.
Perhaps the nostalgic can say that Di Stéfano was better. This will go by taste. Or that he didn’t appear too much in ALL the Champions League finals that he won with Real Madrid. They are weak arguments. but valid, not to consider the Portuguese the best player in the history of the best club in history.
IN FAVOR
To think of Raúl is to think of Real Madrid. train right now Castilla, and is destined to catch the first team sooner rather than later. debuted in La Romareda with 17 years and the rest is already history. He was the first player to beat Di Stéfano’s goalscoring record (323) and won the first 3 Champions of Real Madrid in 32 years. He scored a goal in two of those three finals.
Raúl’s career at Real Madrid lasted 17 seasons in which he also won 6 leagues and 17 titles in total, with a Silver Ball and a Pichichi trophy. He is the player with the most appearances in the history of the club (741) ahead of Casillas and the second with the most goals in the history of the Champions League. Add 71 white and until the arrival of the phenomenon ‘Messi-Cristiano‘ was the top scorer in the competition.
AGAINST
Easy: Raúl is a legend of Real Madrid, but Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed it in everything. Titles, goals, Ballon d’Ors,… Raúl’s career is already impressive, but since 2005 the cruciate ligament was torn It was the same. In addition, at the age of 33 he put an end to the Schalke, which prevented him from continuing to increase their numbers.
matched a season with the ‘Bicho’, with which we can consider it generational change in history of the club. But for me It doesn’t make it any better. On the other hand, he always had the thorn of not having won anything with the national team, from which he was also withdrawn at just 29 years old.
Keep being him second highest scorer in the history of La Roja (44 goals) but leaving without titles is something that it weighs something on the madridistas when choosing the best in its history. Without a doubt, it is one of the greats of history, but complicated consider it the best
FINAL DECISION
I have no doubt about it. duringe 9 years I saw Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Spanish league and through the fields of Europe and I did not see anything like it in the white set. The numbers speak for themselves, and the emptiness left by the march of the luso it’s huge. Little by little, Real Madrid is coming back, but in Europe, in its favorite territory, things are not the same without ‘Mister Champions’.
Ronaldo raised to the maximum the rivalry with Messi, something that made it bigger to both clubs and to the Spanish league. So much Real Madrid and Barcelona were the two greatest references in Europesomething that no longer happens. Di Stefano did something similar, but honestly I did not see him play and he did not have a Messi in front of him that would enlarge his legend. The 450 goals, the 4 Champions and the 4 Golden Balls they weigh too much and make the decision very easy for me: CRISTIANO RONALDO.
#Stéfano #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Raúl #player #history #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply