Time to take stock even at home BMW, not just globally. As far as Italy is concerned, it was Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of the Italian division of the German brand who took stock of the group’s strategies and objectives in terms of sustainability and electrification: “We are closing an extraordinary year for both BMW and MINI and BMW Motorrad, both in terms of market share and segment share, despite the well-known problem of semiconductors. In recent years we have exploded our range, through a deep segmentation, an explosion of technology, design and connectivity that is also affecting the electric revolution. We have repeatedly talked about the 25 electrified models by 2023, a full electric car in every market segment. This is our high-tech strategy ”.

The number one of BMW Italy is very clear future challenges and how the brand is addressing them: “We believe that in order to successfully face the challenges of the new market, it is also necessary to further strengthen our“ high touch ”part, that is, our relationship with the market. Our resources will increasingly be a differentiating element to build a fascinating, warm relationship, capable of generating an interactive and avant-garde shopping experience. The key to sustainability lies in innovation: in innovative technologies, but also in creative thinking that does not accept limitations. Above all, we must choose and follow together a binding path with clear objectives. Just wait. Enough with the strategies. It is time to act. Now.”

Also on the issue of emissions Di Silvestre has no doubts, underlining the need to create a virtuous system with specific targets: “Every gram of CO 2 matters – no matter where it was produced. Any technology available to reduce emissions must be used. We as the BMW Group have set ourselves an important and verifiable intermediate goal along the entire supply chain: to reduce CO emissions 2 of our vehicles by at least 40% by 2030 – from raw material, through the supply chain, production and use phase, to recycling. The increase in electromobility is the most important element on the road to climate-neutral mobility. Today we have 5 fully electric cars in the range: BMW i3, MINI Electric, BMW iX3, BMW iX and BMW i4 and in recent days we have crossed the milestone of one million electrified cars already on the market. But in industrialized countries like ours there is still a big obstacle: the lack of infrastructure“. Just about charging stations for electric vehicles, the president of BMW Italy wished to recall the need to grow quickly and expand the availability of points to refuel with energy: “In Italy, with 2.7 columns per 100 km, compared to 4.7 of the European average, we are in 14th place in the ranking of the continent. We have ample room for growth. And we have to grow up fast. The recent government plan envisaged in the PNRR goes in this direction (both for electricity and for hydrogen), but I would like to underline the need to adopt the criterion of urgency in the implementation of the plan. Infrastructure is the key to achieving the Green Deal goals for the mobility sector. We as the BMW Group are also intensifying our efforts to improve the charging infrastructure. In line with this approach, we have installed more than 15,000 charging points worldwide, including more than 4,350 points at our locations, all powered exclusively by green electricity. In Italy our dealers will add new fast charging points to the current supply of columns in the coming weeks thanks to the collaboration with the partner Shell New Motion ”.