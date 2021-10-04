“Autumn is always a period of great commitment for the influenza vaccination of adults and the elderly. We will have to make a great effort to bring back the extraordinary, and the experiences gained and acquired in this period, in the ordinary of a vaccination activity to wide range “. This was stated by Enrico Di Rosa, president of the SItI Operators College, on the sidelines of the II National Assembly of HappyAgeing on the subject of adult and elderly immunization held at the Frentani Congress Center in Rome.