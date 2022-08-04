The post-GP week of Hungary will inevitably go down in Formula 1 history as one of the most sensational ever in terms of the drivers market: after Alonso’s passage to Aston Martin, the seat left free by the Spaniard in Alpine prompted the French team to promote the youngster Oscar Piastri for 2023, allowing the reigning F2 champion to make his long-awaited debut in the top flight. However, the team statement was incredibly denied shortly after by the same driver; the latter, in addition to having denied any kind of agreement reached with the team in a message released on social media, also added that he wouldn’t drive for the same team next season.

An answer so decisive that it surprised many, including the former F1 driver Paul Di Resta. The Scotsman, intervened a Sky Sport Newsin fact, admitted that he had never been able to imagine such a replica by the 21-year-old: “I hadn’t heard Fernando’s move to Aston anywhere – has explained – I think the same goes for my colleagues, and it also took Otmar Szafnauer by surprise. This led to what happened with Piastri, namely an Alpine junior. They pressured him, telling him how good he was and that he would get that seat, also trying to include him in the Formula 1 paddock because he is an asset to them in the future. Now, with the statement he made, I find it very surprising that you reject a team that is in the top fouralso saying that he would not want to drive for them ”.

Piastri’s refusal, moreover, has also fueled strong suspicions about the ongoing negotiations between the Australian – whose manager is Mark Webber – and other teams, starting with McLaren: “This can only mean that He secured another seat somewhere else – added Di Resta – where will he go to drive? In McLaren? In Williams? Where will Daniel Ricciardo go? I’m not sure of anything. There is only this youngster who is highly regarded on the basis of what he has done in the youth categories, but who has remained on the sidelines and who participates in all the tests on various tracks. The Alpine’s choice was to put him on a car, but obviously him he feels he will have to drive somewhere else“.