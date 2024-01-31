Di Pietro supports the farmers' protest: “We can no longer go on like this. Unsustainable costs”

Anthony Pietro's he sides with them farmers who are protesting all over Europe for costs that are no longer sustainable due to the new green regulations. “There guilt – says the former prosecutor to La Stampa – it is of European Union“. At 74, Di Pietro is enjoying his retirement Montenero di Bisaccia in Molise: “I work the land that my father left me: oil, wine, wheat, barley. For me, my sister, my children and those who love me. ” But the problem, she says, is that it no longer gives anyone a living. He thinks of the many more than himself farmers in difficulty. For this reason, Di Pietro claims, the protest of tractors is sacrosanct and we are still at the beginning. “Reality is made up of families who have to make a living on 15-20 hectares, and it's impossible” The problems, according to the former Mani Pulite judge, are endless: “The machinery – continues Di Pietro to La Stampa – is unapproachable. The manpower cannot be found: I struggle to get my olive trees and vines pruned. Wild boars destroy everything. Then, in the Centre-South there is no irrigation: we look at the sky hoping that it will rain. I have a two hectare vineyard, I could make 400 quintals of grapes the year. But last autumn I didn't even have a bunch of grapes. I went to buy wine at the cellar. But who has to live off of that?”.

Di Pietro says that the problem is not the multinationals, who serve their own interests. And not even the government Melons, which can only do so much. He adds that if he were a minister he would feel “powerless. To me producing a liter of oil costs 12 euros. Around I find it on sale for 2.50 euros. Only the cans cost one euro and 50 each.” Di Pietro also talks about his political commitment: “Return to the field? I am already doing it. In my own way: ideally and making myself available. Many pass through here: those who have a problem with the Revenue Agency, with the banks, those who need advice. The door is always open.”