Di Pietro on the alleged investigation against Arianna Meloni: “Sometimes the prosecutors investigate…”

The case concerning the alleged investigation against Arianna Meloni for “influence peddling”, it does not go out. Alessandro Sallustthe director of Il Giornale who raised the issue confirms everything: “An authoritative source told me that someone is investigating the prime minister’s sister”. But now the former magistrate Antonio is also joining Arianna Meloni’s defense Of Peterthe prosecutor of Mani Pulite. “Arianna Meloni – Di Pietro tells Libero – is a party leader. I don’t know whether he participated in the nominations or not, but I ask: why shouldn’t a manager participate in the nominations? choices that your party must take responsibility for? Institutional appointments have always been made on a party basis“.

Di Pietro expresses his solidarity with her “because – the former PM continues to Libero – she is used instrumentally to attack the sister. If you want to criticize her, criticize her for what she did. It happened to me too: I dared to say that my wife was not my wife, but a lawyer. And the newspapers headlined “Di Pietro repudiates his wife”. No, judge my wife in her role and function, not because she is my wife”. And then he warns about the systems used by prosecutors to investigate: “Sometimes – explains Di Pietro – they are registered in the criminal reports against individualsother times in news reports not considered a crime by the State, and other times against unknown persons. You don’t always need a person’s name to investigate that person.”