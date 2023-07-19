“It’s a nightmare, and I don’t know who wants it. I only know that the championships won’t start until September.” Paolo Di Nunno is a direct type. Colorful, passionate, sometimes coarse. Someone who doesn’t hold back if there’s a fight to be had and now that his Lecco’s registration is back in strong doubt he knows that he will have to fight hard to assert his reasons. Meanwhile he’s in Saint Vincent, on training camp with the team: “I told the boys to rest assured: we’ll play B. We’ll carry on as if nothing had happened. And let’s make the transfer market”.