There are just over 48 hours to go until the kick-off of the first championship match for Juventus who will receive Dionisi’s Sassuolo in a match that is not entirely obvious, both for the unknown factor of the debut, but also and above all for the various injuries that are characterizing this start of the season. Bianconeri who, however, will want to respect everyone’s expectations and consequently cannot escape from the championship fight. A great champion of Italian football is of the same opinion and was also one step away from wearing the Old Lady’s shirt. This is the former Udinese star Antonio Di Natalewho made statements in exclusive to IlBiancoNero.com.

Who do you think is the favorite for the Scudetto?

‘According to me Roma is the team that has the most chance of winning the championship. It is clear that Juve, Inter and Milan are always there to play for it, but for the players acquired and for the atmosphere that is being created, I tell you that in my opinion Roma has an excellent chance of success. ‘

Do you think Dybala is in the right place?

‘He is a player who if he is well it always makes a difference. Roma have hired a player who will surely entertain us, he is a top player. ‘

How much do you think Di Maria can bring to Italian football and especially to Juve?

‘We are talking about an absolute champion. He has shown it in recent years at PSG and in any club he has played before, he has some top-notch plays and if Juve has taken him there is more than one reason. Italian football in recent years has brought back many champions and this pleases’.

As a former striker, what idea did you have of Vlahovic?

‘The I’ve known him since I played in the Fiorentina Primavera and I told the Viola managers that he would become very strong. He is a striker with 20 goals per season and this year you will see him, Juve have taken on a phenomenon. ‘

Your refusal to Juve depended only on the choice to stay in Udine or was there something else?

‘No, only the desire to stay in Udine. I was fine with the fans, my family was fine too and I never thought about leaving. I have never regretted that choice because I am someone who, when he makes a decision, carries it out and keeps it. Well or wrong, I’ll make the decision. ‘

Who is the player you see yourself as the most?

‘Before we had Insigne in Italy, but also Raspadori it has characteristics similar to mine. Football has changed a lot now and also the way of playing so it’s hard to find players similar to my qualities. ‘

Have you received any offers recently?

‘No. Last year I was in Carrara with many young players and we made the playoffs, it was a good experience. This year I decided to stop to go around and understand which is the best solution for me, then I will evaluate what to do. When the time is right I will leave‘.