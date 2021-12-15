“Whether it is team or individual sports, and unless it involves violent physical contact, any sport can be suitable for the patient with haemophilia. In the past the reasoning was the opposite, showing the patient the safest way to avoid bleeding : do nothing, avoid sports and other activities and stay protected under a glass dome to avoid any danger. Of course it is not a winning strategy, especially if we are dealing with pediatric patients or very young patients. Leisure and sport are important and living with a rare disease shouldn’t be perceived as a stigma. ” This was stated by Matteo Di Minno, associate professor of internal medicine at the Department of Translational Medical Sciences of the Federico II University of Naples, during his speech at the fourth edition of the awareness campaign on haemophilia ‘Let’s redesign haemophilia’, promoted by Roche Italia with the patronage of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations (FedEmo) and the Paracelso Onlus Foundation.

“The interaction with each other and the physical and psychological well-being that sport offers – underlined the expert – are crucial elements to reduce ever more the perception of ‘diversity’ that often concerns patients with haemophilia”.