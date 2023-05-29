“We have decided to acquire Effrx because it has an extremely important asset, the formulation of a molecule that belongs to the family of bisphosphonates” which is fruit “of the research center from which Abiogen was born, the Gentili Institute. Consequently, it allows us to continue developing all the research and development activities on this family of molecules that address the area of ​​osteoarticular metabolism, for those patients suffering from pathologies such as osteoporosis, Paget’s disease or osteolysis tumoural”. This was stated by Massimo Di Martino, president and CEO of Abiogen Pharma, commenting on the news released today on the acquisition of 97.09% of the Swiss company Effrx Pharmaceuticals, present in various European and non-European markets, which develops and markets drugs with specialist indications , especially for musculoskeletal and rare conditions. “This acquisition – continues Di Martino – opens up the possibility of being able interact in a synergistic way for the entire prospective development partbringing together our international networking, our partnerships, with that of Effrx and, consequently, speeding up the development and growth of the unexpressed potential of these assets”.

On the operation, “the strategic value is extremely high – adds Prisca Di Martino, International Business Unit Head of Abiogen Pharma – because Effrx’s flagship product is the second product for us, in terms of turnover, within the musculoskeletal area of ​​bone metabolism. This allows us, on the one hand – continues Di Martino – to secure the assethaving the availability of the product for Italy, which we have been distributing since 2014for the next few years. At the same time, it allows us to have a product portfolio available internationally that represents the correct and complete framework for the treatment of osteoporosis: alendronate (a bisphosphonate), vitamin D and calcium”.

The agreement therefore has the objective of “exploiting the experience and skills developed in recent years in Italy – continues the head of the International Business Unit – and being able to replicate them internationally, not only with a direct presence in Switzerland, thanks to the acquisition of Effrx, but also in Germany, where we made a first acquisition last year, and with all our current partners”. It is a question of “remaining the Italian family business, which characterizes us, and being a point of reference, especially at European level – he concludes – in the field of bone metabolism”.