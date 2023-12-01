The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski was one of the great condiments in the run-up to Argentina-Poland in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, due to the last date of the group stage, since the Pole had made a controversial statement about the vote of the Ballon d’Or regarding the best player on the planet.
“He asked for a Ballon d’Or for me but he didn’t vote for me for The Best,” The then Bayern Munich forward had launched to the Polish magazine Pilka Nozna about Lionel, something that did not go down well with the Argentine at all.
“I don’t agree with what he said, but I didn’t give it much importance either. He is already there, he stayed there and thatsay what you want, I’m not interested.The words I said at that moment were from the heart and because I really felt that way.“Messi had responded in TyC Sports.
Ángel Di María, Lionel’s partner in the team led by Scaloni and a key man in winning the world championship, remembered that football crossing and told how it was experienced from the inside.
“Do you realize that I faced him on purpose?”Di María asked Sebastián Vignolo, a journalist who interviewed him for the ‘Champions’ cycle: “I realized it, you realized it, my grandmother realized it…”.
“They are things about him, that stay inside him sometimes. When someone talks about him, he ends up throwing it at you in a note or he does it to you on a court. He talks like that, that way. I think it is normal. There are people who sometimes don’t respect him and don’t realize that he is the best player in history.You don’t have to say anything because it ends up turning on and it’s worse.”.
