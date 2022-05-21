The 34-year-old winger moved to Saint-Germain from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a central attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and winning 18 titles in total with Saint-Germain.

However, Lionel Messi’s joining the squad last summer has limited Di Maria’s time, with the former Real Madrid striker making just 18 starts in the league this season.

Di Maria sent 111 assists, a club record, while he scored 91 goals in 294 games.

The striker, who is reportedly close to signing with Serie A club Juventus, will play his last game with Paris Saint-Germain when they host Metz in the French league on Saturday.