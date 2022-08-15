Juve won on their debut, beating Sassuolo 3-0. Great protagonists of the match are the rookie Angel Di Maria, author of a goal and an assist, and Dusan Vlahovic, who scores a brace scoring a penalty in the 43rd minute and closing the game in the 51st minute. El Fideo comes out touching the left adductor, in the final Zakaria accuses a pain at the base of the right buttock, in the next few hours we will know more.