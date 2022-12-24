An indelible memory. Another. Angel Di Maria, protagonist of the World Cup won by Argentina, is done tattoo the world cup on the left knee . The Juventus player immediately posted the masterpiece on Instagram, underlining that he had kept some free space for this occasion: “On the skin for eternity. I said it when we won the America’s Cup: the other leg I leave you free for another great goal. It was written”.

The Argentine is a fan of tattoos, he has several on his arms and when he triumphed against Brazil last year by winning the America’s Cup, he ran to imprint the memory on his skin forever. On the left thigh, to be precise, and also on that occasion the detailed documentation of the work had ended up on social media. “Thank you so much friend for this tattoo – he wrote to his trusted tattoo artist -. The day has come when I was able to have one of the trophies I most wanted to have on my skin done. Come on Argentina!”.