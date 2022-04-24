Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is fully aware of what his team needs in the new season, in order to return to the podiums locally and in Europe, and has identified two criteria that contribute to achieving this, the first is high technical skill and the second is great experience.

Juventus is currently ranked fourth in the Italian league standings with 63 points, after 33 rounds, and 5 rounds before the end of the season, while Inter Milan leads the standings with 72 points, followed by AC Milan in second place (71 points), and Napoli in the position. The third is 67 points.

The “old lady” team needs to make the greatest effort during the remaining matches, in order to ensure that it remains among the top four who are entitled to play in the Champions League next season.

Allegri believes that the Argentine star, Angel Di Maria, the Paris Saint-Germain winger, is one of the players who meet the two criteria he has set, and which the Bianconeri administration has already been following for a while, and whose contract expires next June, and the Paris club does not seem to intend to renew it, despite His contract includes the possibility of an additional year.

What attracts Allegri in Di Maria is his high technical capabilities, distinguished skills, football career that speaks for itself, and his great experience in the clubs he played for, and Juventus may benefit, in order to facilitate the possibility of joining Di Maria, from the “increase decree” applied by the Italian government, With the aim of revitalizing its economy, which allows the country in the period of the epidemic associated with the Corona virus pandemic, to impose large tax measures that contribute to achieving huge economic savings in relation to the salaries of players.

The only obstacle that pushes the administration of the “old lady” to think is the age of Di Maria, who completed last February 14, 34 years, and this is linked to a low level of physical fitness with his team, especially this season, which was interspersed with his fall more than once into the injury trap, the last of which was his injury in a return match. The Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid, which kept him out of action for more than a month. Despite this, Allegri is still convinced that Di Maria can offer a lot of solutions, if he is put in the right conditions for success, and he is a good choice for the team.