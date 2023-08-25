Arrows from the Argentine against the Lady after the season ended with a failure to reconfirm: “I received offers from Saudi Arabia. They were amazing but I chose with my heart, I chose Benfica”
Forty appearances and 8 goals scored, but also many absences and several anonymous performances: strongly desired last summer by Allegri, the Argentine disappointed expectations so much that Juve decided not to renew his contract well in advance of the end of the season. Now Angel Di Maria breaks the silence and goes back to talking about his brief experience in black and white, interviewed by DSports Radio. The Argentine now at Benfica has taken off a few pebbles, throwing barbs at the club and the coach: “It was a difficult year for the club. I never understood what happened during the season. I tried to understand it and do my duty when I was supposed to play.”
“I didn’t play much and in the end I was sorry – continued the Argentine -. I had several talks with the Juve managers, it wasn’t what I had discussed with the coach. Sometimes you realize that words “They’re not worth much. Saudi Arabia contacted me and more calls came in. They were amazing offers, but I chose with my heart, I chose Benfica.”
