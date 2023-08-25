Forty appearances and 8 goals scored, but also many absences and several anonymous performances: strongly desired last summer by Allegri, the Argentine disappointed expectations so much that Juve decided not to renew his contract well in advance of the end of the season. Now Angel Di Maria breaks the silence and goes back to talking about his brief experience in black and white, interviewed by DSports Radio. The Argentine now at Benfica has taken off a few pebbles, throwing barbs at the club and the coach: “It was a difficult year for the club. I never understood what happened during the season. I tried to understand it and do my duty when I was supposed to play.”