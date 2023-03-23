Angel Di Maria does not give up the national team. Although his future with the Juventus shirt remains to be written because he has not yet said ok to the renewal of the contract that the Juventus managers would like him to sign, Fideo has already announced that he will not leave Albiceleste. “I’m not retiring – he said – and I will certainly continue playing for Argentina. Seeing people so enthusiastic is fantastic.” Tonight Seleccion will challenge Panama in a friendly match and celebrate the victory of the World Cup in Qatar. The Juve star will be there and he will enjoy the atmosphere: “Everyone asks us for tickets and wants to be in the stands. It’s very nice for us, we hope that tomorrow will be a good day. The important thing, however, was 18 December, a a date that will remain historic thanks to Leo. Every time I come here and wear the national team shirt it’s something unique, it’s the most beautiful place where one wants to be. New goals? To win again and continue on this path. Qualifications are coming and another America’s Cup: we have to be ready.”