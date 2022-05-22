He is among the names in pole position among those in the smell of Juve for next season. In the zero parameters column, an experienced player with an irreproachable, indeed glorious footballing past: this is the Argentine Angel Di Maria, 34, expiring his contract with PSG with whom he played for 7 seasons and with the declared intent to play a last year in Europe before returning home. With Juve looking in his direction as a possible first refueling for Vlahovic, after graduating as the best assist man in PSG history. Last night his last match at the Parco dei Principi, in the 5-0 against Metz, with Di Maria scoring the last goal of the match.