The Argentine, who is interested in the Bianconeri, scored his fifth goal against Metz in the farewell match against the Parisians: “They were seven incredible, unforgettable years. Why didn’t I renew? By decision of the club”
He is among the names in pole position among those in the smell of Juve for next season. In the zero parameters column, an experienced player with an irreproachable, indeed glorious footballing past: this is the Argentine Angel Di Maria, 34, expiring his contract with PSG with whom he played for 7 seasons and with the declared intent to play a last year in Europe before returning home. With Juve looking in his direction as a possible first refueling for Vlahovic, after graduating as the best assist man in PSG history. Last night his last match at the Parco dei Principi, in the 5-0 against Metz, with Di Maria scoring the last goal of the match.
future chapter
–
According to him, there is regret for an awaited renewal with the Parisian club that did not arrive, while now the future is still uncertain: “If I signed for Juve? No, I’m calm. I’m thinking of myself and my family. I’ll see more. what’s better in there, “the midfielder told ‘L’Equipe’. “They have been seven incredible, unforgettable years – he adds -. Why didn’t I renew? Because of the club’s decision. I wanted to stay another year to achieve what I dreamed of, to win the Champions League with Paris. We went very close, losing in final. It’s the only thing that leaves me regrets. But the boys will succeed. “
