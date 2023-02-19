“I always try to help the team, from the start or coming on during the match. But after Rabiot’s assist against Fiorentina and after getting into the net’s action at Nantes, I wanted a goal. And it’s here.” Angel Di Maria was decisive in his own way in La Spezia, because Juventus were suffering and risked a draw several times, before Fideo’s entry and above all his great shot from outside ended the practice of the third consecutive victory in the league .

Tiredness and Nantes

“There’s a little tiredness with so many matches close”, is the Argentine’s analysis on the fact that a more brilliant Juventus awaited us. “When you play a lot, one thing that works is keeping the ball, but in Italian football you play a lot on the counterattack. And in the end we did quite well.” However, the real focus is on Thursday’s return to Nantes to qualify for the Europa League after a 1-1 draw in the first leg: “We will make ours the desire of all the people and all of Turin to go through and continue in the Europa League We deserved a better result in the first leg, we’ll try to play the best possible match in Nantes to bring home qualification.”