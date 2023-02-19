The Argentinian after the goal against Spezia: “From the start or during the game, I want to help the team. Not very bright? With so many close matches there’s a bit of tiredness”
“I always try to help the team, from the start or coming on during the match. But after Rabiot’s assist against Fiorentina and after getting into the net’s action at Nantes, I wanted a goal. And it’s here.” Angel Di Maria was decisive in his own way in La Spezia, because Juventus were suffering and risked a draw several times, before Fideo’s entry and above all his great shot from outside ended the practice of the third consecutive victory in the league .
Tiredness and Nantes
—
“There’s a little tiredness with so many matches close”, is the Argentine’s analysis on the fact that a more brilliant Juventus awaited us. “When you play a lot, one thing that works is keeping the ball, but in Italian football you play a lot on the counterattack. And in the end we did quite well.” However, the real focus is on Thursday’s return to Nantes to qualify for the Europa League after a 1-1 draw in the first leg: “We will make ours the desire of all the people and all of Turin to go through and continue in the Europa League We deserved a better result in the first leg, we’ll try to play the best possible match in Nantes to bring home qualification.”
February 19, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 20:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Maria #wanted #goal #assists #heading #Nantes #deserved #leg
Leave a Reply