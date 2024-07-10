Washington (dpa)

Veteran Argentine star Angel Di Maria confirmed that he will retire from international football with his head held high, regardless of what his country’s team achieves in the final match of the South American Football Championship (Copa America 2024).

“No matter what happens in the final, I think I can retire with my head held high,” Di Maria said after the win over Canada in New Jersey. “I gave everything.”

Di Maria stressed: “I just work, I do what I have to do, I have always given my life for this shirt.”

“I am grateful to everyone who supported me and to the fans who made these achievements possible,” the 36-year-old added.

During his career with the Argentine national team, which began in 2008, Di Maria played 143 international matches, during which he scored 31 goals, and scored with the team in the Copa America in 2021, the World Cup and the Finalissima Cup, which is held between the champions of the Copa America and the European Nations Cup, in 2022.