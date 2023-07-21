The Argentinian angel di maria he beat his former teammate at Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo and helped Benfica beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr 4-1 in southern Portugal.

In the Algarve Tournament, Benfica easily beat Cristiano’s team, who again coincided on the field with Di María, with whom they won the tenth Champions League for Madrid in 2014, this time on opposite sides.

Di Maria shone

It was precisely Di María who opened the scoring, in minute 23, when he received a pass from Rafa in the area, got rid of the experienced Brozovic and scored the first for his team. “El Fideo”, who recently returned to the Lisbon team after 13 years of absence, He was one of the most prominent on the pitch in the first half, in which he showed a level that he lacked during his brief stay at Juventus in Turin.

His good harmony with Rafa paid off again in minute 31, when a backheel pass from the Argentine world champion found the Portuguese striker, who assisted Gonçalo Ramos with a chopped shot to make it 2-0.

Benfica’s dominance against Al Nassr against the ropes increased shortly after, in the 39th minute, when the inexperience that the Saudi team has shown this preseason became clear again, after a point-blank pass was intercepted by the Danish Bah, who left it to Ramos to make his double.

At the other end of the field, Cristiano, increasingly frustrated by the lack of the ball at his feet, tried to score on several occasions, but it was Khalid Al Ghannam in the 42nd minute who put his team ahead.

The Portuguese champions had time to increase their advantage in minute 68, through the mediation of the Norwegian Schjelderup.

Despite his attempts, Cristiano left the pitch goalless but to loud applause, and now he is preparing to head to Japan, where Al Nassr will face tough tests against Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The luxury of Di Maria

Among the luxuries of the game, the move that Di María made to Ronaldo, with a cute ‘hat’ that aroused applause, went viral. CR7, Not being able to get the ball, I look for it with a foul towards the Argentine.

