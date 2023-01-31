The Argentine, after the flop against Monza, brings up minus 15. Focus on the field like the big names who, in 2006, came back from the cadet tournament

Juve, difficult to find the reasons. For now, there are mainly in the 36 pages of the ruling on capital gains, in support of the penalty of 15 points. The blow is heavy, but it shouldn’t be brought up always and in any case to justify any backhand.

Therefore, certain outings after the fool-bis against Monza appear off the register. Even more so if it is one of the men of reference, the super reinforcement Angel Di Maria, who immediately sketches an explanation for Sunday’s 0-2: “We don’t have to look for excuses, but it’s difficult to stay focused. It’s tough to go from 38 to 23 points after all the work we’ve done to win them. It is normal for things to pass through our heads. But let’s not make excuses.” The last concept, repeated with insistence, is impeccable: here the pure sample emerges. The jargon is about the “buts” and the “buts”. Because no alibi can mitigate a month of January which for Juve risks going down in history as one of the darkest periods ever. And we are not referring to investigations, but to chain flops in the championship. See also Antony Lopes, United's next signing, at the moment doesn't seem like he's going to be a great world-class striker

MANITA — 2023 began with the manita trimmed by Napoli, followed by a proud but stunted 3-3 run-up with Atalanta and the horrible 2-0 suffered against Monza. Ten goals conceded in three games. And to think that in the previous 17 games only seven had been collected. The penalty, vertical collapse and bewilderment followed the eight-win streak. A titular world champion hisses: “It’s difficult to stay focused. It is normal for certain things to pass through our heads”. In what sense, excuse me? Max Allegri himself expects that in the “cabeza” of his leaders there is anything but the distraction for that clean cut to the mid-season harvest. The technician intervenes ex officio, asks the team to concentrate only on their tasks. He even sets a goal, the odds of 71-73, which could guarantee a place in the Champions League: you never know, it’s better to be ready. It is very hard, of course, but it becomes even more so if the very men called to give the added value and to drive the group evoke the influence of external factors and decisions at the table. See also Hoffmann: "The Dakar today with electric and this technology. Le Mans tomorrow"

CHEERFUL — Allegri himself is understandable when, nailed by the sad reality of the knockout at the Allianz Stadium, he talks about the fight for salvation and blurts out: “Those who are not able to think only of the field must stay out”. With whom does the dejected Max take it out? He spares no one, he specifies it, but it is clear that he expects a special contribution from those who are higher up in the hierarchies and top the salary rankings. A hypothetical black and white John Fitzgerald Kennedy would say: “Don’t ask yourself what Juve can do for you. Instead, ask yourself what you can do for Juve”. Similarly, Allegri addresses his key men, including the bewildered Di Maria. For now, the fresh winner of the World Cup, in his adventure in Italy, has continued intermittently, also held back by injuries. In the second round, the Argentine could surprise with special effects which, however, have so far been seen in homeopathic doses. Staying focused is difficult, we are not robots, but in certain contexts it is mandatory. As has happened in other very complicated situations for the Lady. See also F1 | Szafnauer: "Alpine one of the best development teams"

SYMBOL — A flag like Claudio Gentile, hot after minus 15, then freezing, said he was “sure of the reaction from Juve”. Where does the mythical Gaddafi’s certainty come from? From knowledge of the environment, the values ​​of society and the genetic heritage that has been handed down for generations. They are not sensations, there are virtuous precedents even in recent times. In 2006 the heroes of Berlin, ie Del Piero, Buffon, Camoranesi, plus Trezeguet and Nedved Ballon d’Or 2003, faced their year of purgatory in Serie B without many distractions. To revive Juve and also leave a significant mark, our dear Angel should take an example from other black and white world champions. Call them, if you like, motivations.

January 31 – 08:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Maria #distracted #Follow #Del #Piero #Buffon #Juve #Serie