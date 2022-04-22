Di María could be the big surprise in the transfer market next summer. His departure from Paris Saint Germain is confirmed, since the club does not offer him a renewal. With his future in the air, a very hopeful horizon opens up for him. In Italy they assure that it is an option for Juventus. The Italian club is already negotiating for the Argentine midfielder as a replacement for Dybala.

From the old lady They are already working to plan the ‘post-Dybala’ era. The Argentine will leave the Bianconero club 7 years after his arrival from Palermo and in Turin they are already looking for a replacement. According to the journalist Di Marzio, one of the names that Juve is following is that of Ángel Di María, who also ends his contract this summer.

conditions fit



The Argentine wants a short contract, one or two years, to be able to finish his career in Argentina. The Italian club sees this option with good eyes. It is just what he is looking for, something that does not compromise him too much, since Di María is 34 years old.

Juventus could be an excellent solution for Di María, at the height of his still form. The Argentine has delivered this season, despite being neglected at times, as happened in the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid. After having given a recital in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino decided to leave him on the bench and bet on Neymar. He cost her dearly.

Another Thiago Silva case

PSG risks letting him out, as they did a few seasons ago with THiago Silva. The Brazilian defender also did not receive a renewal offer from the Parisian club and went free to Chelsea. In the Premier club he has established himself, even winning the Champions League. Di María may have the same luck in Calcio…

