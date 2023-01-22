The Argentine: “It’s not easy to find yourself 15 points down in the standings, but here’s the winning mentality to do something extraordinary. Do I leave given the moment? No, it doesn’t matter. My decision always depends on my family and here we are happy”
“This point is important, it was a good game. There were mistakes but also good things. It’s not easy to find yourself 15 points down in the standings, but we have to keep working with this mentality because we can do something extraordinary.” After an unsatisfactory first half of the season, with one more World Cup Angel Di Maria now seems ready to really take Juve too. Maybe even qualifying for the Champions League, despite the penalty? “Here nothing is impossible. We have always seen Juve ahead and winning, it is this winning mentality that can make the run-up possible. We have to be strong as a group, together with the fans.”
The moment and the future
—
“I arrived at Juve’s worst moment, but I’m happy here, I’m happy. The important thing is to be strong as a club and always try to give your best,” Fideo told Dazn after the 3-3 draw with Atalanta in which his penalty led the first of two Juventus comebacks. But seeing as it’s the “worst moment”, it’s fair to ask how much weight this has on his already much discussed Juventus future due to the fact that he only wanted an annual contract: “No, this moment has nothing to do with it. My decision always depends on my family and my family is happy here: it’s the biggest club in Italy and one of the biggest in Europe. We’re fine here.”
