“The importance of a holistic evaluation of the patient with COPD”, obstructive pulmonary disease, “is increasingly emerging, considering that the respiratory pathology also has extremely significant effects on the cardiovascular system”. Thus Fabiano Di Marco, professor of Respiratory Diseases at the Department of Health Sciences of the University of Milan, elected president of the Italian Society of Pneumology (Sip-Irs) and director of the Pneumology Uoc of the Asst Papa hospital Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo, commenting on the results of the Exacos-Cv study presented at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (Ers) which took place in Milan.

It is “a very large study, on tens of thousands of patients with COPD from 4 countries (Spain, Holland, Canada and France) – explains Di Marco – which has added very important data. It has shown – the expert reports – that after hospitalization for a COPD flare-up there is an increased risk of cardiovascular mortality within one year. But the surprising and alarming new fact is that even for moderate flare-ups – those that we treat in the outpatient clinic ‘trivially’ with an antibiotic and cortisone – increase the risk of cardiovascular mortality in the first month”.

COPD, recalls Di Marco, “includes chronic obstructive bronchitis and pulmonary emphysema, which are the two main respiratory pathologies that have many characteristics in common and are linked to cigarette smoking. COPD mainly affects smokers or former smokers with more of 40. The patient prototype is therefore that of a man and woman – given that the smoking habit is also very widespread among women – who have smoked, or continue to smoke, and who essentially have shortness of breath during efforts (many avoid the effort and therefore don’t know it), cornic cough, perhaps in the morning, with sputum”. The diagnosis of COPD “is made with spirometry – continues the specialist – This is the reference test”, without “one cannot know that one has this pathology, which affects more than 3 million Italians and which, alone, constitutes 50% mortality due to respiratory pathology”. The data must be considered in an area that also includes diseases such as “lung cancer and pneumonia, extremely widespread pathologies. Alas – observes the pulmonologist – there is also an overdiagnosis: there are patients who are defined as “suffering from COPD because smokers or former smokers who have shortness of breath, but without spirometry we cannot be certain that they have the pathology.”

Patients with COPD, Di Marco points out, “have some symptoms and clinical aspects that concern shortness of breath under exertion. In our society we can even not make any effort, so smokers tend to scotomize this symptom because they avoid effort. The risks are those of having bronchitis that we call exacerbations”, conditions that put the person with COPD “at serious risk. In fact, if the patient has to be hospitalized, he has a 20% mortality in the first month: we are talking about enormous numbers”, remarks the expert .

In recent times, concludes the president-elect Sip-Irs, “we have discovered”, and confirmed by the study just presented, “that these episodes of exacerbations of bronchitis increase mortality which is often of a cardiovascular nature. The two organs live in close proximity contact and a respiratory pathology such as bronchitis increases the risk, in the short or long term, of having cardiovascular problems”, but “even in moderate forms”.