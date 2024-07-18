EU, Di Maio attacks Conte for the new political line of the M5s

Louis Of May breaks the silence on the eve of the decisive vote to establish the new president of the European Commission. The former M5s, now high representative in the Persian Gulf for the EUoutlines the possible scenarios: “They are in favor of von der Leyen’s encoreshe deserves it. Ursula – Di Maio explains to Il Foglio – will put Italy at the center“. Then Di Maio attacks Giuseppe With you and the new line of the M5s, why did he vote for the Metsola as president of the Parliament but will say no to von der Leyen. “This is the “Ecce Bombo” tactic: Do I stand out more if I vote for or against? I’ve given up on understanding their strategies. And I’m not the only one. Unless it was their goal to get 9.99 percent in the European elections…”. Di Maio also dwells on other political leaders.

“THE Patriots? I am concerned about the effect that these have on non-sovereignist parties. The risk is that sometimes, in order to chase them, traditional parties end up implementing the program of their opponents“. On the Italian government: “If Melons I think von der Leyen would vote Salvini would not be happy. A new Papeete? The so-called Papeete – Di Maio explains to Il Foglio – it’s not a rational decisionbut a sudden impulse that comes between a Mojito and a piece of Bob Sinclair. Nobody can predict it. You will not see it coming. In any case – concludes Di Maio – in the European Council Italy will always have a decisive vote, because decisions are almost always taken unanimously. In this government there are figures like Raffaele Dense and Antonio Tajani who have deep knowledge of European dynamics and who have all the tools to deal with the issues with the utmost lucidity upcoming decisions”.