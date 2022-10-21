Di Maio says goodbye to the Farnesina: The full text of his letter

Affaritaliani.it came into possession of the confidential letter sent by the now former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to the diplomatic staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was materially forwarded by the secretary general of the ministry Ettore Francesco Sequi and physically drafted by Umberto Bernardo. We report it in full.

“In leaving my position as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, I wish to extend my deep thanks to all the women and men of the Farnesina who every day, in Italy and abroad, promote the interests of our country. I also want to thank the staff of the other State Administrations, including the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and ICE-Agency, which in recent years has collaborated closely with the Farnesina and with its network of Embassies, Consular Offices, Cultural Institutes to “create a system” and to give Italy’s international projection a truly strategic and organic breath. I am proud to have worked with you in these three years: it has been a privilege for me to be able to count on your daily collaboration, your professionalism and initiative, your sense of responsibility and spirit of service, even in the face of new challenges. and in critical contexts “.

“Thanks to the work of all and all of you, Italy continued to play a leading role in an international scenario in transition, characterized by unpredictability, dynamic interdependencies, complex flows – of people, goods, information, capital, technologies. Foreign policy today increasingly affects the daily life of citizens and must be able to interpret changes while maintaining strategic depth, a sense of priorities and realism. The institutional reorganization that has hinged in the Farnesina the competences of commercial policy and internationalization of the country system, giving our companies a single institutional interlocutor, and the creation of a General Directorate for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, has endowed our diplomacy with tools and innovative approaches and made it possible to enhance our action through strategic institutional communication “.

“There solidity of our foreign policy it must also rely on the principles and guidelines that traditionally characterize it. First of all, our anchoring to the West. Loyalty to our Allies, participation in the European project and its renewal, commitment to an international order based on shared rules and the promotion of rights and freedoms, the vocation to dialogue, cooperation, mediation and multilateralism have nourished our action in every context, strengthening Italy’s credibility as an essential interlocutor and partner in bilateral collaboration, in crisis contexts and in facing global challenges “.

“I think first of all of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accompanied us in these three years and which you have faced with courage. For this, the whole country is there and will always be grateful to you. Similarly, we looked at overcoming the pandemic as an opportunity to grow better again. With the Pact for Export, we have created an innovative and “alive” tool to strengthen the international competitiveness of Italian companies. The record results of Italian exports in 2021 and their stability in 2022 testify to the effectiveness of the work done in recent years, also thanks to the collaboration with SACE and Simest. The success, not taken for granted, in Europe with the adoption of Next Generation EU has shown that our open and inclusive approach allows us to develop ambitious tools and objectives together with our partners and in line with the expectations of the new generations ” .

“We did not stop there, continuing with conviction our action aimed at elaborating effective responses to the main global challenges by participating as protagonists, through our Presidencies, in the G20 and COP26 (together with the United Kingdom) in 2021, of the Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe and the OECD Ministerial Council in 2022. The results we have achieved and the initiatives we have launched continue not only to guide our commitment in all the main multilateral fora, but also to enrich our bilateral and regional partnerships “.

“Our consistent commitment and strategic vision have not failed in the face of new, far-reaching crises, such as the conflict in Ukraine, which in recent months has overwhelmed the security architecture that for decades has ensured peace and stability on our continent. The firmness and articulation of our support for Ukraine and our multidimensional approach to the conflict have once again testified to the credibility of our country in the eyes of the international community “.

“We have strengthened ours energy diplomacy and elevated our role as champions of food diplomacy, to face the wider consequences of this crisis promptly and with ambition. In these and many other circumstances, the professionalism and responsibility of the MAECI staff, in Rome and abroad, have proved to be an indispensable resource for Italy, even when serving our country has entailed great sacrifices. In particular, I want to remember Ambassador Luca Attanasio, whose memory I am sure will continue to inspire the action of the women and men of the Farnesina “.

“For this reason, I consider the plan of strengthening of the foreign network and new hiresi launched in recent years, which will be able to enrich the Administration – and the entire country – with additional resources and professionalism at the level of an articulated, ambitious and effective foreign policy, in line with national interests and which sees the objective of gender equality, an opportunity for growth and greater international credibility. To all and all of you, and to all and all those who will become part of this Administration, go my deepest gratitude for what you have done and will continue to do for our country. I wish you, and the next Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, every success, in full continuity with Italy’s values ​​of freedom, peace and prosperity. Defending these values ​​every day is the noblest mission of diplomacy ”.

Luigi Di Maio

Di Maio’s farewell letter – the comment

