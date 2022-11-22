Di Maio, the interview went well. But the diplomats in Brussels…

TO Brussels one broke out controversy after the decision of the independent technical panel to indicate Louis DiMaio as the best candidate to fill the role of EU special envoy in the Persian Gulf. A key role, because the person in charge will have the task of negotiating for Europe the prices of gas And Petroleum. It is – we read in the newspaper – an option on the table that, however Not it was still made official. However, simple rumors were enough to make some EU exponents turn up their noses, so much so that, according to what has been learned and reported by Le Mondethe hypothesis is raising a number of “doubts” in Brussels.

In fact – continues the Journal – a diplomat quoted anonymously pointed out that “his skills, especially his knowledge from English novice and his poor experience in the Gulfmake curious this choice“. In the Middle East division the atmosphere would have “become tense” on the subject. “It seems that Di Maio has made a interview Very good“, says a source. The Di Maio option “has created a big surprise” but, says a former Italian energy executive, “it won’t change much” because “the producer states will continue to negotiate with the national companies“.

