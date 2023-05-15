Luigi Di Maio, now it’s official: he will be the EU special representative in the Gulf

He finally made it Louis DiMaiowhich was officially named today EU Special Representative for the Gulf.



Final green light, therefore, to the proposal of the EU High Representative for theto Foreign policy Josep Borrell of last April 21: the point, as far as we learn, was approved without discussion in the first stages of the Sports Affairs Council, underway in Brussels. With the formal go-ahead, Di Maio will take office as EU Special Representative in the Gulf next June 1st.

A salary is expected for him 13 thousand euros per month net, in addition to the salaries for the staff and the reimbursement of expenses, in the event of a transfer abroad, the emolument will rise to 16 thousand euros net per month. Di Maio will have diplomatic immunity and a passport until February 28, 2025, the expiry date of the assignment.

