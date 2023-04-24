Di Maio sent to the Gulf, Draghi’s revenge for the chaos on the Pnrr

Revenge of Dragons for the allegations of government on delays and errors in the management of the Pnrr by the previous executive. Qualified sources of the centre-right majority thus read the indication of the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, who, in a letter dated April 21, communicated to the ambassadors of the Political and Security Committee of the Member States that ” after careful consideration” Luigi Di Maio was indicated as “the most suitable candidate” for the post of European Union representative in the Persian Gulf. The High Representative proposed to appoint him “for an initial period of 21 months, commencing from 1 June 2023 until 28 February 2025“.

The reactions were very harsh, starting from League who spoke of a “shameful” choice, but the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia were also decidedly critical. The silence of Palazzo Chigi also makes noise. Not a single word came from the prime minister, no congratulations on the choice of the former foreign minister (who was the only Italian in the running). On the other hand, in the weeks preceding the majority of Centre-right he had made it clear that he did not like the appointment of the former foreign minister and former political leader of the M5S at all. But, qualified sources explain, “evidently Draghi still has a strong influence in Europe” and in fact the choice would have been sponsored by SuperMario.

