“Am I a ducetto? I enroll them all in this great party of haters and even a little bit of bullies.” Like this Luigi Di Maioa guest tonight at In Onda on La7, comments on the latest video by Alessandro Di Battista in which the former 5Stelle attacks the foreign minister calling him, in fact, a “ducetto”. “It’s fantastic to do so – continues Di Maio -. You withdraw, you don’t go back, you attack everyone and disappear … that’s fine, it’s a sacrosanct right”. However, the minister emphasizes, “on one thing at least we agree: that this is no longer the Movement we founded”.

As for the path with the Democratic Party, Di Maio then added, “it started a long time ago, when we built the second government of this legislature, when we made the laws together to overcome the pandemic, with the Draghi government, the war in Ukraine … it was an evolution process that concerned me, but it also had to concern the M5S which today I call ‘Conte’s party’ because it no longer has anything to do with that political force “.