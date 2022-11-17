Louis DiMaio was indicated by the panel of technicians appointed by the EU to select the candidate for the role of European Special Envoy to the Persian Gulf. The former foreign minister prevailed in the choice of technicians as the preferable name among the four candidates examined overall. After the green light from the panel at this point the official nomination will go to Josep BorrellEU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
#Maio #field #special #envoy #Persian #Gulf
Leave a Reply