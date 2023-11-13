Di Maio: “I’m done with politics, the Italians have been clear. I don’t hear from Grillo anymore but I still love him”

“The Italians were clear towards me, we didn’t get even 1% in the elections”. Luigi Di Maio will not stand for election again after the flop in the 2022 elections. The former minister, who became special representative of the European Union for the Persian Gulf, explained that his current position “is totally incompatible with political actions”. “I’m not thinking about politics, neither at the moment nor for the future,” he underlined during an interview on “In half an hour”, in which he defined Beppe Grillo as “one of the fundamental figures of my past life”.

“I haven’t heard from him for a long time but it’s also true that the good I wanted for him is absolutely unchanged,” he said of the Genoese comedian, who returned to television yesterday for the first time in almost 10 years. “Everyone has taken their own path but this concerns the future, not the past,” added Di Maio.

“I believe that an era has ended for me and that a political era has ended for Italy, with the last political elections,” the former leader of the M5s then observed: “The Italians have been clear towards me, in the elections we didn’t even get 1%. The important thing in these cases, when the results arrive in the elections and they are not flattering, is to avoid therapeutic fury.”