The journalist and political consultant Augusto Rubei leaves the Farnesina and, according to what AdnKronos learns, could soon reach the international relations of Leonardo Spa (a company active in the defense, aerospace and security sectors), in the wake of the background gained both as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense in 2018, and as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the past two years.

His deputy and trusted right-hand man, the journalist Giuseppe MARICI (Giornale di Sicilia, Alice Tv, Agon Channel, Sky tg24) will take on the role of spokesman for Minister Luigi Di Maio. Raised at the Asca press agency under the wing of Gianfranco Astori (current advisor to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella), Rubei has always dealt with foreign affairs as a journalist following the work of the Farnesina and developing analyzes and insights on the Arab world for various national newspapers , including La Repubblica, Limes, L’Espresso, Huffington Post.

In 2014 he embarked on the path of political consultant working first with political exponents of various parties (including Pd, Forza Italia, Lega and Udc) and then with the Foreign and Defense commissions of the M5S parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies. He has always defined himself as autonomous and independent. His name rose to the news for the first time when in 2016 he directed, as spin doctor and spokesperson, the election campaign of Virginia Raggi, however leaving the post a few days later due to some subsidies with the mayor. Former spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Rubei took office at the Farnesina in 2019 with the arrival of Luigi Di Maio. The communicative turn and the more institutional and pro-Atlantic profile of Di Maio in the last period has been mainly attributed to him.