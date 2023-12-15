Luigi Di Maio on TV after the Meloni attack

One of Corrado Formigli's famous “on his knees” interviews against the anti-hated Meloni and Salvini was broadcast yesterday evening! And Gigino Di Maio, as a former mask of the “San Paolo” stadium – regretted by few, those who fucked him in “his” Pomigliano – has risen to thoughtful former head of Italian diplomacy to be compared to colleagues of the caliber of Galeazzo Ciano, Aldone Moro, and zu'Giulio Andreotti!

The voterswhich in a democracy should count for more than the obsequious squares of Formigli, have the former M5S leader rejected. And the figure of a former minister, promoted to an important diplomatic position, also thanks to the Italian authorities, who appears on TV, was terrible. hostile to Giorgia Meloni, to machine-gun the President, also his, of our beloved shores.

PS elegant praise from Meloni's sister, Arianna, addressed to the minister and husband, Lollobrigida, for having ordered the subdivided managers of the Railways to stop the train at Ciampino station (“he had to go to work”). But I ask the reporter, who asked the question to Miss Garbatella 2: were you thinking of being a slut with the lady, hoping that she would scold Lollo in public? Evidently, you didn't understand that the post-Missinians have a great hunger for power and they will do everything, even make other bad impressions, so as not to give up even a slice… Or not?

