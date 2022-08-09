Di Maio: “I am an animal rights activist, between Putin and any animal there is an abyss, the terrible one is he”

He was up to his word. At the time of his international quarrel with Vladimir Putin Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed himself as follows:

“I am an animal rights activist, between Putin and any animal there is an abyss, the terrible one is he”.

Damn what a diplomatic end!

Let’s forget that since his parigrade (miracle of the fairy Populina!) Sergej Lavrov had so lovingly painted him:

“(Di Maio ha) a strange idea of ​​diplomacy. (Diplomacy) was invented precisely to resolve situations of conflict and tension, not to make empty trips around nations or to taste exotic dishes at gala receptions. Our Western partners need to learn to use diplomacy professionally. “

Giggino ‘in the folder this accusation of being a vulgar Tartinaro, he had tied it to his finger and had sworn to make him pay for it.

Now, finally, ‘Giggino’ or traitor, has moved his pieces on the international chessboard and is making an agreement with the Italian Animalist Party.

At the news, which arrived late yesterday evening, the main world chancelleries were startled by calling for emergency meetings.

The pro tempore Italian Foreign Minister has made an alliance with the PAI and now all the geopolitical balances are up!

“That was to be expected from that sly Neapolitan turncoat!Lavrov must have thought.

Putin himself, who was fishing in the Black Sea, seems to have quickly returned to Moscow very worried because this agreement could turn the tide of the war in Ukraine.

Because?

The reasoning that the diabolical Di Maiothey thought of the former KGB, it must be this: alerting and enlisting Russian animals and appropriately foraging them with cans of tuna (which were left over when Giggino, abolished poverty, tried to open Parliament just like a can) pass from the western part.

Upset the comedian Zelensky, who with his green Cecchignola corporal major T-shirt tried to do the same at least with the Donbass felines on which – they say – still enjoys a certain influence, not to be outdone by Giggino ‘or gattaro .

Given all this activism of the new beast Di Maio, Tabacci did not want to remain idle and in the name and on behalf of Civic Engagement he tried approaches with the Lir Movement, Coordination of Liberals, Republicans and Lay people.

New global fibrillation for the unusual and unsettling move of the old Christian Democrat who sent international diplomacy into a tailspin for the second time in two days.

First the PAI and now the Lir. These, with these alliances end up spending 3% eh!

What has to be done ‘pe’ campà.

