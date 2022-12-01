Cingolani could replace Di Maio as EU envoy in the Persian Gulf. The last word belongs to Meloni

The story of the EU nomination of Luigi Di Maio to Special Representative in the Gulf Perch it gets complicated. In fact, after the national outcry, doubts from Brussels regarding the CV of the former political leader of the Five Stars also followed. The Figaroa bit’ sadisticallya few days ago he pointed out in an editorial that theDi Maio’s English is for beginners and that for that role you need advanced and fluent English which he does not possess. From the series: if you name him, you make yet another “Italian” fool.

At this point a Tajanihis successor in the Foreign Ministry, all that remained was to go down into the trenches and clarify that Di Maio is the proposal of the previous government, i.e. that of Draghi, and not of the current one. However known fact. The coordinator of Forza Italia clarified that there is “nothing personal”, but the facts remain.

It is to be hoped that Giorgia Meloni, who has the final decision, at least as regards Italy, don’t give in to suggestions from Realpolitik and you think that it would still be an Italian man placed in a strategic place for Energy and that his place would go to someone else. But it is said that this “other” must necessarily be foreign and the government could present another authoritative Italian candidacy, for example that of theformer Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani and reopen the shortlist, already presented. We are certain that the EU, which is an expert in rules and codes, would certainly find a way to remedy the omelette.

Also why too Dubai protested declaring: “It created diplomatic tensions, a ridiculous choice”. Cingolani has perfect English, a degree in Physics, a deep background in energy issues and, above all, he is a person who would enjoy the respect of the international community. Moreover, as is well known, relations between him and Meloni have been constant precisely in the handover and it is known that the Prime Minister has a high opinion of him.

