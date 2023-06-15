Luigi Di Maio and the first official meeting as EU envoy in the Gulf

Di Maio, the first official meeting in Arabia and the gaffe on the photo

Louis DiMaio and its first official act as EU envoy in the Gulf. “First important meeting with the member countries in the Committee of politics and security. Strong support, ambition and commitment to deepen our relationship with Gulf partners in a European team spirit,” Di Maio wrote on Twitter.

A little later, a second message for make your meeting public with the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the EU. “We share the ambition and pragmatism to move forward the EU partnership with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, and seize the opportunity for ours security and prosperity shared”, wrote Di Maio defining “excellent” the meeting with Ambassador Haifa Al Jedea.

