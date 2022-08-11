Di Maio and Raggi: we hated each other so much

The writer witnessed a few years ago what the then political leader of the Five Stars really thought Luigi Di Maio against the then mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi. The discussion centered on the fact that, in full yellow-green government, which saw the Movement allied with the League, Virginia Raggi had gone to visit a Roma camp, giving emphatic news about it in the media. When asked if it was appropriate, Di Maio replied that “Every time that one moves it makes us lose votes“.

In fact, Di Maio has always looked with suspicion at the actions of the former first citizen of Rome. As is her nature, she observed her, kept her in check, but you never acted directly and rarely had public dissent. I also remember that she feared her husband’s influence, Andrea Severini, which in his opinion excited the extreme aspects, that is the populist charge which, although to a lesser extent, is also present in her. Also the minister’s entourage was highly critical and showed a barely concealed impatience for what he was up to the then mayor.

The situation worsened when Virginia welcomed Max Bugani in Rome, as her head of staff, in 2021, whom Di Maio himself had removed from Palazzo Chigi where he was his deputy head secretariat, due to irreconcilable differences and who was looking for work despite being still a municipal councilor in Bologna. Di Maio took it as a personal affront and tied it to his finger. Bugani’s total failure who did nothing in Rome, except to compare the Rays to “Rocky Balboa”, reinforced the minister’s idea that there was nothing more to be done on the Capitol. Since then, relations cooled further due to the well-known events on the Stadio della Roma in Tor di Valle which not only did not but it cost a lot in terms of consent to the Movement, as well as the ongoing processes.

Di Maio, when I met him in his sumptuous room as Minister of Labor (he was also Minister of Economic Development and the two ministries are a few meters away, separated by Via Veneto), he told me he didn’t understand as a “frontman like Marcello De Vito could have ended up in a judicial investigation “, and in this I caught an obvious annoyance for the” Romans “who from Capitol they put the Movement in difficulty in every way. There has been a tactical rapprochement between the two lately because they both have it with Giuseppe Conte. But the Rays is friends with By Battista with whom now Di Maiohis former friend, has a lousy report.

