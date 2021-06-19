To what we learn, On Monday 28 June, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will co-chair with US Secretary of State Blinken the plenary ministerial meeting of the anti-Daesh Coalition, for the first time in Rome. An appointment that returns after two years, the last one dates back to February 2019.





The ministerial, which will be held at the new Fiera di Roma, reads a note from the Farnesina, is expected to be attended by over 40 ministers of the countries joining the Coalition, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, as well as some African countries invited as observers. The meeting will be an opportunity to renew the collective commitment of the members of the coalition to the lasting defeat of Daesh and to prevent any attempt to recover. To this end, ministers will reiterate the importance of maintaining a high level of attention on the commitment, including financial, to the stabilization of the liberated areas in Iraq and Syria.

At the center of the discussions there will also be the fight against the global dimension of ISIS, in particular its propagation in Africa and the need to counteract its rooting in the most fragile areas of the continent, starting from the Sahel.

The ministerial confirms Italy’s high-profile commitment to the Coalition’s activities, both on the military and civilian sides. On the sidelines of the Coalition meeting, a small-format meeting on Syria will also take place, chaired by Secretary of State Blinken, which will also be attended by Minister Di Maio.

The plenary ministerial meeting of the anti-Daesh Coalition to be held on June 28 in Rome, said Minister Di Maio, “will allow us to look at and reposition the instrument of the coalition against terrorism towards the south and in particular the Sahel”, which “arouses much concern”. “It is the first time to be held in Italy” Di Maio recalls, adding that the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, will be in Rome for “two important appointments”, the meeting on the 28th and that of the “next day in Matera. with the ministerial session of the G20, where we invest in this back-to-back ministerial session with the ministers of development cooperation for a common plan of the G20 countries and international organizations on Africa, on the African continent in its relations with the EU , but also with other Mediterranean countries “.