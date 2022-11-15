Di Maio and that iron pact with Mario Draghi

The Di Maio affair is of some interest to anyone interested in “political enigmas” and that is the art of unveiling the veiled behind the events of that perennial port of fog that is Italy. It still remained to fully shed light on the fact of why Matteo Salvini made harakiri by dropping the yellow-green government when the Draghi Enigma was addedwhich is not a book by Stephen King, but rather the smoke that still grips the real reasons why the former prime minister left early despite being able to govern, when a corollary rained down on us, namely theEnigma Di Maio. We rewind the tape warning the reader that the story is complex.

Luigi Di Maio, as is known, left the Five Stars by founding a movement that never existed, namely “Together for the Future”, when he realized that his archenemy Joseph Conte -that the party had taken away from him- he wanted to bring down Dragons to which he had stuck worse than a mussel on the rocks to save himself, he little son of Vesuvius, from the storm of Italian politics. Then you know how it ended. “Together for the Future”, made up of 65 naive (the reader will translate the euphemism himself into a more vulgar but effective term) MPs who were used only as exchange package.

Then the road became more difficult than expected because despite the split with the group of (ir)managers super Mario screwed everyone, Di Maio as well and sank his own government despite having, let us repeat, a solid majority to govern. At this point, the Minister of Foreign Affairs had no choice but to manage an unforeseen emergency and so did the shrewd Bruno Tabacci founded the equally non-existent “Impegno Civico” which foundered in the elections taking a paltry 0.6% and electing only Tabacci in Lombardy. At the end of the games, Di Maio and his group were screwed 65 deluded, all cleverly outwitted by Tabacci, Letta and – it seemed – Draghi.

In fact Enrico Letta was another of the killers of Gigino because he offered him, moreover in a very confused way, only the single-member constituency in Naples – Outside the cavewhere he was largely defeated, with the fake parachute of a candidacy in the multi-nominal of Campania 1 and Campania 2where the quorum of the 3% did not fire. Of course it would have been difficult for the Democratic Party -given the previous arpporti- nominate him directly and for safety in a plurinominal in an armored “red” constituency and Gigino knew he was risking a lot. After the sensational defeat for almost two months, the former political leader of the Cinque Stelle has eclipsed itself. He deleted his social media accounts and plunged into suspicious anonymity. It was said of him that by now he was about to go back to being a drinker at the San Paolo and all his enemies rejoiced in seeing him humiliated and vilified but he laughed it off and every now and then he filtered some photos of parties and feasts with his fiancée Virginia Saba.

And we come to these days. In reality, Gigino when he had signed the Quirinale Project contract and subsequently the government’s rescue contract Draghi had reserved a secret note and that is the one that if everything went wrong, as in fact it did, Mum EU would have saved him through her new mentor Mario Draghi who, as a last act, had given his name to Josep Borrell, the “minister” of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. And at the first useful opportunity, the coupon was claimed by the Neapolitan boy terrified of a possible return to the stands vesuvians.

Subscribe to the newsletter

