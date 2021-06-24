The growth of the Napoli full-back: “In these five years everything has changed, I also found myself without a team but I was good at not giving up and always making sacrifices”

From our correspondent Stefano Cantalupi June 24

– Florence

“In these five years everything has changed, I also found myself without a team but I was good at not giving up and always making sacrifices. Then I played in clubs that made me grow and now I’m enjoying it very much.” It is the day of Giovanni Di Lorenzo and his gladiator tattooed on his arm, in Coverciano. Starter against Switzerland, he has a good chance of being the right-back in the starting eleven also on Saturday in the eighth final against Austria. “A few years ago the Azzurri jersey was a distant dream, but I was hoping for it, now the difficult thing is to stay here – he says at the conference -. My role? When I am called into question I try to give my best, the competition is a lot but I try to put Mancini in difficulty “.

The favorites – The confidence in the possibility of going all the way in this European is shared with the rest of the group: “There are many strong national teams and it is a complicated tournament, our path has been beautiful and important, but we have not done anything yet – he reflects -. Belgium and France have the characteristics to go to the final, we hope to be there too. However, the enthusiasm must not turn into presumption. There is a positive air, but we must be good at feeding it. ” The increase in infections in England is not a topic of discussion in the locker room: “We haven’t talked about it between us, the head is now only in the game”.

Imperforable – Target Austria, therefore. “We are Italy and we always try to bring home the victory. There is no anxiety or worry in sight, only a great desire to take the field and play – assures Di Lorenzo -. This European has shown that there are no easy games. , we come from 30 games without defeat and it does not depend only on the fact that we have not met the big names. The rest is talk. Defense so far armored: “If we do not concede a goal it is because the forwards are the first to help in the coverage phase, then it is clear that having champions in this department helps a lot”.

Pride – Happy to represent Napoli: “I carry myself in all this year and I feel very comfortable there with my family (the daughter is called Azzurra, a color in destiny, ed). In Ghivizzano, my country, there is my shirt hanging on the bell tower and illuminated, they are all in turmoil. And I will always thank my older brother Diego, who was close to me even when the wheel didn’t turn in the right direction “. Then we go back to the field: “The figures say that they are among the fastest defenders in the European Championship, together with Spinazzola? He is very fast, I certainly have one of my qualities in my physical qualities. He will be able to serve because the one against Austria is a game that could be played a lot on the flanks. Alaba is their most important man. They are physical, they play above rhythm, but we are preparing well. There are still two days to go and we will be ready “. Last note on the Var, much less used than in Serie A: “Personally I like it more like this”.

